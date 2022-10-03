Princess Charlene of Monaco shares sweet message after Paris Fashion Week visit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal made a rare appearance at the Akris show

Princess Charlene of Monaco took to social media to pay tribute after she made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The 44-year-old royal sat front row at the Akris show during the fashion extravaganza to get the best view of the new collection.

For the occasion the Princess Consort opted for an all-black outfit, which comprised of a military jacket, while she continued to show off her stunning blonde pixie crop.

She accessorised the classic look with a pair of diamond stud earrings to elevate her look even more.

Charlene sat among other VIPs at the fashion show, but the mother of two – who has six-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques – made sure all eyes were on the creative director of Akris, Albert Kriemler.

Charlene took to Instagram after the event to gush about the brand and Albert’s work.

Alongside a picture of Charlene with Albert after the catwalk show shaking hands, it read: “Thank you Albert for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection.”

The post has racked up over 11,000 likes on the photo-sharing site, and Charlene has been flooded with support and praise from social media followers.

One commented: “You have become an amazing Princess and role model to all the young girls here in South Africa.”

Another wrote: “You make these clothes shine.”

A third shared: “It’s great that Princess Charlene is back in full form on the big stage. Her Highness is so simple in her beauty (I was looking at the pictures from the fashion show)…her gratitude and congratulation to her friend exude goodness and warmth.”

Charlene has had some time away from the public eye, and spent a portion of time in 2021 in South Africa due to an illness.

Her time in South Africa meant Charlene was away from her children and husband Prince Albert for months.

Charlene returned to be with her family in Monaco on 8 November 2021, but she was forced to cancel engagements while she continued to recover.

Charlene reportedly stayed in a Swiss clinic for four months, and shortly after, in March 2022, she was in Monaco with her family and started to return to her duties gradually.

However, Charlene has remained tight lipped about her illness, and her appearance at Paris Fashion Week mark her slow return to work commitments.