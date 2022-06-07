Princess Charlene is confirmed to be isolating in the Monaco Palace

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlene never fails to make headlines, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about women in the world.

This week, it was her health that made news, as Princess Charlene was confirmed to have contracted coronavirus.

According to a statement, released by the Monaco Palace, via People, Princess Charlene tested positive for the virus this weekend after “presenting some symptoms”.

The Palace’s statement continued: “Complying with the health rules in force, Princess Charlene will observe a period of isolation of several days.”

Officials assured the publication however that “the state of her health is not a source of concern.”

This comes after over a year of health scares for the Princess, with a “medical emergency” grounding her in South Africa for six months. Soon after her return to Monaco in November 2021, she was admitted to a Swiss treatment facility, following an intervention, where she remained for four months.

“[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” Prince Albert explained at the time via People. “She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

It was confirmed last month however that Princess Charlene had returned home to her husband and children where she would continue her recovery.

“In agreement with her doctors and while her recovery is on the right track, Their Serene Highnesses have agreed together that Princess Charlene can now continue her convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side,” the Princely Palace announced in a statement.

We hope that Princess Charlene has a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

We will continue to update this story.