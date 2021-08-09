Here’s why the royal family are all sharing photographs of Princess Beatrice this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

In recent years, the millennial royals have dominated the spotlight – especially with their non-stop wedding and baby news.

Yes, from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s role elevation and Princess Eugenie’s new arrival to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito life, these royals make non-stop headlines.

This week it was Princess Beatrice who made news as she celebrated her 33rd birthday.

Her family took to social media to celebrate the day, posting sweet photographs of the Princess.

Beatrice’s mother was one of the first to pay tribute, posting a sweet photograph to Instagram captioned, ‘Happy Birthday Magical Beatrice.’

Princess Eugenie also followed suit, posting a sweet video montage of throwback photographs to social media, with the sweet caption: ‘Happy Birthday to my big sissy.. BeaBea you are sensational and I have loved every minute watching you be brave and true…and you ❤️…and now a mummy to be 🙂 #iloveyou’

The most talked-about upload was by Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who shared a never-before-seen photograph of the two of them. ‘Happy Birthday my love. I love you with all my heart,’ he captioned the sweet black and white snap.

Well this is lovely.

Happy Birthday Princess Beatrice!