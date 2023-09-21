William is "quietly delighted" by US trip success

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William was in the United States for just two days this week, yet this mini tour has apparently pleased the royal and his entourage, who believe the visit was "a great success."

Writing in Vanity Fair, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "As William leaves the US following the Earthshot Summit, sources told Vanity Fair that the Prince and his aides believe the tour has been 'really successful' and he is quietly delighted by how well he was received."

Katie also pointed out that a recent poll shows William is more popular among Americans right now than their own President Biden.

While stateside, William met with UN Secretary General António Guterres to discuss matters surrounding climate change, took part in the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, announced this year's Earthshot Prize finalists, and visited FDNY's Ladder 10 Firehouse.

While in NYC, the Prince also got to jog around Central Park undetected, and saw one of the city's famous rats run past him at the fire station.

The Prince showed a great deal of confidence while meeting New Yorkers, proving he's up to the challenge of being next in line to the throne, but he also showed some amount of anxiety throughout the trip.

This, some have hypothesised, might be partially down to the fact that his wife and greatest supporter Princess Kate stayed at home this time around. The Princess reportedly wanted to be there for her children as they get settled back into school.

"While Kate is naturally quite confident during both solo and joint engagements, William appears more sure of himself when in the company of his wife," body language expert Darren Stanton said previously.

"While he still holds himself in a way that would be perceived as a confident manner to the public, gestures like placing his hands in his pockets and his smile not seeming as engaged would signal that he is feeling some manner of nerves during his solo trip."

Despite this, it sounds like everyone is happy with how it all went, which is all that matters!