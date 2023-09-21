William is "quietly delighted" by US trip success
It all went to plan
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William was in the United States for just two days this week, yet this mini tour has apparently pleased the royal and his entourage, who believe the visit was "a great success."
Writing in Vanity Fair, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "As William leaves the US following the Earthshot Summit, sources told Vanity Fair that the Prince and his aides believe the tour has been 'really successful' and he is quietly delighted by how well he was received."
Katie also pointed out that a recent poll shows William is more popular among Americans right now than their own President Biden.
While stateside, William met with UN Secretary General António Guterres to discuss matters surrounding climate change, took part in the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, announced this year's Earthshot Prize finalists, and visited FDNY's Ladder 10 Firehouse.
While in NYC, the Prince also got to jog around Central Park undetected, and saw one of the city's famous rats run past him at the fire station.
The Prince showed a great deal of confidence while meeting New Yorkers, proving he's up to the challenge of being next in line to the throne, but he also showed some amount of anxiety throughout the trip.
This, some have hypothesised, might be partially down to the fact that his wife and greatest supporter Princess Kate stayed at home this time around. The Princess reportedly wanted to be there for her children as they get settled back into school.
"While Kate is naturally quite confident during both solo and joint engagements, William appears more sure of himself when in the company of his wife," body language expert Darren Stanton said previously.
"While he still holds himself in a way that would be perceived as a confident manner to the public, gestures like placing his hands in his pockets and his smile not seeming as engaged would signal that he is feeling some manner of nerves during his solo trip."
Despite this, it sounds like everyone is happy with how it all went, which is all that matters!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
David Beckham comments on keeping relationship with Victoria secret in early days
Imagine a time when these two weren't the most famous couple around
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The most exciting camel coats of the season
The ultimate winter wardrobe classic.
By Penny Goldstone
-
Looking to upgrade your transitional wardrobe? These new collections will have you covered for all occasions
In partnership with Phase Eight
By Jazzria Harris
-
Prince William displays signs of 'anxiety' on US trip
He is flying solo across the pond
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William had a rather curt response when he was asked about Harry
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William ‘sent last minute text to Harry’ as an olive branch
"It happened very quickly."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William and Kate have shared an emotional tribute to the late Queen
Today marks one year since the late monarch's death
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Prince William could reach out to Harry in the coming days
Is a reconciliation possible?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William "gets on brilliantly" with sister-in-law Pippa Middleton, apparently
Heartwarming!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal chef explains why William and Kate don't eat with their children
Here's why George, Charlotte and Louis 'aren’t allowed' to sit with their parents
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
How William and Harry's rift has changed the way Kate is raising her children
The Princess of Wales is 'determined to break the cycle'.
By Maisie Bovingdon