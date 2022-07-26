Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

#Proud

Prince William, along with the rest of the nation, is supporting the England football team, as they play for the winning title this Sunday.

Last night, the Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0, making it to the women’s Euros 2022 final.

The Duke of Cambridge has supported the Lionesses from the very start. As president of the Football Association, Prince William met the Lionesses ahead of the Euros.

At the time, he praised the team for inspiring a generation, writing: “This squad is already inspiring the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical benefits of activity.” As new stats show women Euros are inspiring women on and off the pitch.

After another incredible win last night, William sent the Lionesses a sweet message on social media. On behalf of the entire country, a message of pride and belief in the team.

“Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday. The entire country is so proud of everything you’re achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W”

The country certainly is backing the Lionesses. This is the first year in which the women’s Euros has been covered by mainstream media. The ten 0’clock news was even paused to allow the game extra time.

As Mel C says “It’s ridiculous that we’re fighting for women’s sport to be recognised – but we’re taking huge strides this year”.

From a 50-year ban to sold-out stadiums – women’s football has come a long way.

Princess Charlotte is leading the way, as William reveals she is a “budding star” at the game. The young royal is apparently “great in goal” and she is likely one of those inspired by the Lionesses this year.

William is certainly right that the country will be with the lionesses all the way. As last night, 11.4 million people watched the match from home.

England will either face France or Germany on Sunday.

Football’s coming home!

If we sing it enough, it will happen.