Prince William 'sickened' by Princess Diana ghost scenes in The Crown

With The Crown season six just weeks away, fans of the Netflix show are looking forward to the final instalment of the series. The finale will be split into two parts and will follow Prince Charles' wedding to Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton's blossoming romance.

Described by the streaming platform as a 'fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors', it has often faced criticism for its portrayal of the royal family and how it has presented its storylines. However, this season has already proved controversial before it has even aired due to the fact that they will be covering the tragic death of the late Princess Diana.

While Prince Harry once said in an interview that the show is 'fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth,' and the late Queen Elizabeth is said to have 'loved' it, it is reported that not all members of the royal family were fans - particularly Prince Philip.

According to a friend of Prince William, the heir will also find this season especially difficult given that there are reportedly scenes of Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, depicted as a ghost.

Reports claim that the late Princess will appear in The Crown season 6 after her untimely death, in one scene telling her ex-husband, the then-Prince Charles: "Thank you for how you were in hospital. So raw, broken—and handsome. I’ll take that with me."

There is also said to be a scene with Diana and the Queen, where she tells the monarch: "As long as anyone can remember, you’ve taught us what it means to be British. Maybe it’s time to show you’re ready to learn too."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam previously told Mail Online: "The whole idea that Peter Morgan has scripted ghostly appearances by Diana is utterly tasteless. It is pitiful that someone with his skills has reduced what is undoubtedly a tragedy to something that he knows perfectly well will be controversial."

Now, a friend of the Prince of Wales has added that he would be 'sickened' by the 'hurtful' portrayal.

They told the Daily Beast: "It’s incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it."

They also said that Harry's affiliation with the streaming platform is a contentious issue, adding: "William is angry about a lot of things in connection with Harry. His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them."

However, Netflix has defended the upcoming season and has said that they approached the 'sensitive' nature of the conversations between the characters with a spokesperson saying: "After her death, Diana appears as part of an inner dialogue in separate scenes with Prince Charles and the Queen, who are both reflecting on their relationship with the late princess.

"These sensitive and thoughtful imagined conversations seek to bring to life the depth of emotion that was felt after such a seismic tragedy struck at the heart of the family."