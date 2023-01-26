Prince William and Princess Kate weren't as skilled as each other during food bank visit, apparently

Prince William and Princess Kate always have a little friendly competition going on between them, so they won't be too pleased to hear that one of them did better than the other at mucking in for charity during a royal engagement today, 26 January.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Foodshare food bank in their new hometown of Windsor, where they helped to sort food donations and put food parcels together to be delivered to people in need.

While the Waleses brought their signature goodwill with them for the visit, it sounds like they haven't quite perfected their food-packing skills yet.

"They did alright. One was better than the other, but I won't say which," Sarah Kember, the manager of Foodshare Windsor, told People.

Although the royal couple aren't exactly pros yet, Sarah was still very impressed with them.

"They were just so friendly," she said. "We found them so open and putting us at ease. They were comfortable in everything they were doing. They're such a lovely couple."

She continued, "They wanted to be involved, they wanted to be hands-on and not just come and see what we were doing. They asked, 'Can we physically get involved and do stuff?' I'm more than happy for more hands to help."

If William and Kate ever want to come back, "They've been invited, and if I'm short of volunteers, I know where to go!" Sarah concluded.

Windsor Foodshare does incredible work providing non-perishable foods as well as fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs and bread to local households that are struggling financially. You can learn more and donate on their website.

This cause is very much in line with Prince William's existing charity patronages. In particular, fighting homelessness is one of the causes closest to his heart, and he is a patron of Centrepoint and The Passage, and he also recently partnered with The Big Issue to help sell the magazine.