Prince William reveals he felt "lonely and isolated" after huge role change
He opened up for World Mental Health Day
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William and Princess Kate are marking World Mental Health Day this week with a series of related royal engagements.
On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales was in Milton Keynes visiting the Blue Light Hub there. He was there to highlight the importance of helping emergency responders with their mental health, something he knows a lot about, since he spent two years as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance after leaving the Royal Air Force.
"For me, the traumatic jobs were what triggered me," he said (via GB News).
"The biggest issue was when I left altogether… when you do retire or step away from what you’re doing, don’t underestimate that a bit of a cliff fall can happen.
"Because not only do you suddenly — life suddenly catches up to you a little bit — but then you’re also quite isolated… Your teammates aren’t around to catch you and that can feel quite lonely and isolating."
He continued, "At the time I didn't notice it happen. Afterwards, you realise it's not normal. I do worry about people retiring. We have to be better at managing long-term health" (via Express).
This is far from the first Prince William has addressed how taxing it can be working as an emergency responder, especially when it comes to workers' mental health.
"I took a lot home without realising it," William said back in 2018, referring to his time as an air ambulance pilot.
He added: "If you see sad things every day, you think all life is like that, you're just seeing all the sad things, all the pain every day.
"I think that for the medical community, particularly, [it] must weigh a lot on their minds. That you're always dealing with despair, sadness, injury, things that are really quite troubling. The attrition builds up and you don’t really have the opportunity to off-load it."
Mental health has been a cause close to William's heart for many years, and he often incorporates it into his royal work.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Princess Kate attends another event with a hand injury
She sported a trampoline injury a few weeks ago
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
I'm a fashion editor who normally hates trainers but I'm buying all of these
Adding these stylish fashion trainers to my wardrobe
By Penny Goldstone
-
'Jelly roll' Botox is trending right now—but there is some vital information you should know before booking
It's definitely not for everyone
By Shannon Lawlor
-
William is "quietly delighted" by US trip success
It all went to plan
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William displays signs of 'anxiety' on US trip
He is flying solo across the pond
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William had a rather curt response when he was asked about Harry
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William ‘sent last minute text to Harry’ as an olive branch
"It happened very quickly."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William and Kate have shared an emotional tribute to the late Queen
Today marks one year since the late monarch's death
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Prince William could reach out to Harry in the coming days
Is a reconciliation possible?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William "gets on brilliantly" with sister-in-law Pippa Middleton, apparently
Heartwarming!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Royal chef explains why William and Kate don't eat with their children
Here's why George, Charlotte and Louis 'aren’t allowed' to sit with their parents
By Jadie Troy-Pryde