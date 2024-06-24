Royal experts describe the past few months as a "test of the Prince and Princess of Wales' strong partnership"

The Princess of Wales returned to her royal role this month, making her first public appearance of the year at the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations.

The 42-year-old mother of three has been on a break from royal duties for the first half of 2024, following her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year. And while Princess Kate has revealed that she is making "good progress", she has stressed that she is "not out of the woods".

"As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," Princess Kate announced in a personal health update. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," she continued. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

Throughout her personal updates, the Princess of Wales has credited her husband Prince William as a "great source of comfort and reassurance", with royal experts reporting that the couple is stronger than ever.

"The last few months have been a test of their strong partnership," explained former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond in an interview with OK Magazine.

"[Kate] adores William," she continued. "He is her rock and has supported her so selflessly through all of this and has taken flack from members of the public for not doing more and for devoting himself to her. So she adores her man. I think their marriage is stronger than ever."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," read Princess Kate's surprise health statement. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," she later concluded. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.