An awkward game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ reportedly changed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship

Royals - they're just like us!

The millennial royal generation are undoubtedly saving the family, credited with keeping the monarchy relevant and relatable.

Gone are the days where we would only see a royal waving from Buckingham Palace balcony. Now they are accessible, all over social media, from Princess Eugenie dominating Instagram with her behind the scenes royal photos to Prince William and Kate Middleton releasing sweet videos of their children.

Not only this – they’re also Harry Potter obsessed, lovers of emojis and apparently even have their own WhatsApp thread.

And it doesn’t stop there. When it comes to relationships the royals are just like us too, with it emerging this week that Kate and William’s relationship was outed in a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’.

The popular university drinking game sees participants take it in turns to make a statement that they have not done, and whoever has in the group has to drink, revealing that the statement applies to them.

According to a royal insider, Prince William and Kate Middleton were fans of the game in their university days, even playing one awkward round with one of Prince William’s exes.

Royal reporter Katie Nicholl wrote about the event in her book, The Making of a Royal Romance, explaining how the awkward moment happened at a university dinner party, with the attendees including Kate, William and his ex Carly Massy-Birch.

“When it was Carly’s turn to play she announced, ‘I’ve never dated two people in this room,’ knowing full well that Prince William was the only one who had because Kate was sitting next to him”, a source told Katie.

Prince William’s reaction? According to the source, he threw his ex a “thunderous look” and said “I can’t believe you just said that” under his breath.

“We knew they were together but it was the first time William confirmed his and Kate’s relationship in public,” the source explained.

According to the source, Kate and Carly have barely spoken since.