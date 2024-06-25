William and Kate are hiring staff with 'extreme tact and discretion' amidst team changes

The Prince and Princess of Wales need team members they can trust, and nowhere is that fact more visible than in a job ad they recently posted online for a new addition to their staff. In the ad, posted a few days ago, William and Kate shared that they are on the hunt for a Correspondence Specialist for their Household office. The person hired 'will be responsible for providing comprehensive support in relation to correspondence received by Their Royal Highnesses', and candidates are required to have great communication skills, be willing to work on a high volume of correspondence, and 'be able to make decisions about appropriate responses and courses of action.'

But of course, someone working for William and Kate should be incredibly trustworthy, as they'd be coming across a tonne of super sensitive information.

"You will be able to always maintain the highest levels [of] confidentiality and work with extreme tact and discretion," the job ad reads, adding: "An interest in the work of TRH is desirable."

If you're thinking this could be the role for you, the job posting is still live, and you have until Friday, 28 June to submit an application. Discretion is all the more important amid Kate's cancer treatment, as matters such as her official return to work are sure to be touched upon among the Household staff. The Princess, who shared her cancer diagnosis in late March, made her first public appearance since Christmas Day to mark Trooping the Colour on 15th June.

Ahead of her appearance, Kate penned a touching message to royal fans providing an update on her health and recovery.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she wrote. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Wishing the Princess of Wales a smooth recovery.