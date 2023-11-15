Prince William is determined not to repeat Princess Diana's parenting 'regrets'

Prince William and Princess Kate have always strived to put their children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 - ahead of their work as senior royals. The Prince and Princess of Wales have also always emphasised their children's privacy, in part because William found it difficult as a child to live such a public life.

For one royal expert, William has learned from his mother Princess Diana's regrets, and is determined not to repeat them with his own brood — all while integrating the lessons Diana taught him about showering your children with love.

"Diana was very hands-on with the boys but there were large chunks of time she had to be away due to work. William was also often paraded on royal tours and outings and his childhood was by no means perfect. That was one of Diana's big regrets," Duncan Larcombe told OK!.

"Not always being there due to work and also times when William had to put his royal life ahead of personal life as a child. William has always wanted to raise his children with Diana's lessons and regrets in mind. His children's needs come before royal duty."

Duncan added: "Kate is a hands-on mother by nature. She follows Diana's lead but also the influence of the Middletons. With Kate, she takes royal duty seriously but she will drop everything for her children and that has been an agreed term between her and William throughout."

Kate always making an effort to prioritise her children was never more evident than last month, when she took a break from royal duties to be with the three little ones during their half-term break.

As for the royal couple's parenting methods, we know that they try to give their children as "normal" a life as possible, something that they definitely also learned from Diana.