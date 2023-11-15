Prince William is determined not to repeat Princess Diana's parenting 'regrets'
"His children's needs come before royal duty."
Prince William and Princess Kate have always strived to put their children - Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 - ahead of their work as senior royals. The Prince and Princess of Wales have also always emphasised their children's privacy, in part because William found it difficult as a child to live such a public life.
For one royal expert, William has learned from his mother Princess Diana's regrets, and is determined not to repeat them with his own brood — all while integrating the lessons Diana taught him about showering your children with love.
"Diana was very hands-on with the boys but there were large chunks of time she had to be away due to work. William was also often paraded on royal tours and outings and his childhood was by no means perfect. That was one of Diana's big regrets," Duncan Larcombe told OK!.
"Not always being there due to work and also times when William had to put his royal life ahead of personal life as a child. William has always wanted to raise his children with Diana's lessons and regrets in mind. His children's needs come before royal duty."
Duncan added: "Kate is a hands-on mother by nature. She follows Diana's lead but also the influence of the Middletons. With Kate, she takes royal duty seriously but she will drop everything for her children and that has been an agreed term between her and William throughout."
Kate always making an effort to prioritise her children was never more evident than last month, when she took a break from royal duties to be with the three little ones during their half-term break.
As for the royal couple's parenting methods, we know that they try to give their children as "normal" a life as possible, something that they definitely also learned from Diana.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
My TikTok feed is flooded with the most unbelievable life stories - so, what's our fascination with other people's misfortune?
Susi Stitches have amassed more than 200 million views.
By Ally Head
-
Google has reported searches for scalp exfoliator are up 250% and as a beauty editor I can see why - IMO it's the key to beautiful healthy hair
Get scrubbin'
By Tori Crowther
-
The backlash to Harry Styles 'shaving his head' is actually quite problematic—and it's affecting men
With rumours spreading that Harry Styles has shaved his head, social media has gone into a frenzy
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Prince William reveals Louis' favourite band — and it's the cutest thing
We love this
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William says he wants to go 'one step further' than his family as King
He opened up about his desire to 'bring change'
By Lauren Hughes
-
William and Kate's biggest 'concern' when it comes to George, Charlotte and Louis
"It's a massive balancing act."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William and Kate's 'tell-all' gives the Princess 'a voice' but Harry and Meghan are 'dreading' it
Oh dear
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Have Kate and Will given up on Eton for Prince George?
Interesting...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Kate share the important lesson they're teaching George, Charlotte and Louis
They hope it will help them 'grow'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William has a dangerous hobby that 'fills Kate with horror'
She's hoping that Prince George doesn't follow in his father's footsteps
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why William and Kate have very a different way of parenting Louis
He's the youngest, for a start
By Iris Goldsztajn