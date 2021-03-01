Prince Philip has received some very sad news

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Philip, 99, has had a hard few weeks, admitted to King Edward VII Hospital last month as a precaution after feeling unwell due to an infection.

Releasing a statement to confirm the news at the time, Buckingham Palace announced:

‘His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

‘The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.’

A palace source reportedly told the BBC that the Duke of Edinburgh had been feeling unwell for a few days, but stressed that it was not related to coronavirus.

And while Prince Philip is still at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention, it has been reported that he is comfortable, responding to treatment and should return home to Windsor Castle soon.

The Duke of Edinburgh received some sad news however, as his friend and former royal page was sadly confirmed to have passed away on the same day Prince Philip was admitted to hospital.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson spoke out about the situation on True Royalty TV, explaining: ‘The other day when Prince Philip went into hospital, his royal page who was with him for many years died on the day the Duke went in.’

He continued: ‘That is sad news for the Duke as well, when members of your staff that have been with you on a daily basis, and he is a lot younger than the Duke, when you hear that, it is quite difficult. A lot of his friends have passed away, a lot of his staff have passed away.’

Prince Philip is expected to return to Windsor Castle soon.