The royal family has broken their silence about Prince Philip’s return home from hospital

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Philip, 99, left hospital after a one-month stay and returned to Windsor Castle this week.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital last month as a precaution after feeling unwell, with Buckingham Palace announcing at the time:

‘His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening. The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.’

During the month-long stay, Prince Philip was transferred to a specialised cardiac care unit at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he was reportedly treated for an infection and underwent a heart procedure.

Royal family members have given regular updates on Prince Philip throughout his hospital stay, from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to the Duke of Cambridge.

‘Yes, he’s OK. They’re keeping an eye on him’, Prince William explained when asked about his grandfather earlier this month, while the Earl of Wessex told Sky News: ‘He’s a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed.’

This week, following Prince Philip’s departure from hospital, Prince Charles has broken his silence.

When asked how he felt about Prince Philip coming home, he replied: ‘I am thrilled about it.’ And when asked if he had spoken to his father yet, he responded: ‘Oh yes, I have spoken to him several times.’

We’re wishing Prince Philip a speedy recovery.