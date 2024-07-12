Prince Harry is set to appear in a new TV interview and soon

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world - particularly since their relocation to Montecito, California.

Yes, the couple may have left the UK, stepping down from their senior royal roles back in 2020, but from their recent Invictus Games tour of Nigeria and the launch of Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard brand, to their sweet family life updates with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet , they are still more talked about than ever.

This is also in part because of their TV appearances, with the Duke and Duchess taking part in multiple on-air interviews since their move.

Their first interview was undoubtedly the most famous, with the royal couple taking part in an explosive two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey to share their side of the story behind their departure from royal life.

Two years later, Prince Harry took part in an ITV interview with Tom Bradby ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare. Not to mention, the couple's tell-all Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, that went on to break viewing records.

This week, it was a different interview that got the world talking, as reports emerged that Prince Harry would be taking to the interviewee seat once again.

This time, the subject of the interview will focus on phone hacking, with Prince Harry's conversation set to appear in ITV's upcoming documentary, Tabloids on Trial, alongside appearances from Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church and Paul Gascoigne.

Prince Harry has long been outspoken about this issue, involved in four lawsuits against UK tabloid publishers over allegations of phone hacking, among other unlawful acts.

His upcoming interview, according to ITV royal editor Chris Ship, will see him explain "why he is fighting to expose what he says are the illegal activities of Britain's tabloid newspapers."

Tabloids on Trial is set to air on July 25 on ITV.

We will continue to update this story.