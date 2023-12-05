Prince Harry 'treated less favourably' in UK police protection row, court hears
He is challenging a decision about his security
Prince Harry is challenging a decision that was made in 2020 over his security arrangements when he's visiting the UK. At the time, an official body called the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (or Ravec) decided that he and his family would no longer be protected by police in the same way they were as working royals. The Duke of Sussex subsequently spoke out about feeling unsafe when in the UK, and is bringing legal action against the Home Office to challenge the decision.
"Ravec should have considered the 'impact' that a successful attack on the claimant would have, bearing in mind his status, background and profile within the Royal Family — which he was born into and which he will have for the rest of his life — and his ongoing charity work and service to the public," Shaheed Fatima KC, who represents Harry, has said in a written statement (via Sky News).
"Ravec should have considered, in particular, the impact on the UK's reputation of a successful attack on the claimant."
Shaheed added that Harry's view is 'that he should be given state security in light of the threats/risks he faces' and argued that he has 'unjustifiably, been treated less favourably than others.'
The barrister also said: "The starting point in this case is about the right to security and safety of a person — there cannot be a right of greater importance."
Harry's goal, Shaheed said, is to be treated as Ravec 'has treated other people.'
The Duke released a statement last year which claimed: "During his last visit to the UK in July 2021 — to unveil a statue in honour of his late mother — his security was compromised due to the absence of police protection, whilst leaving a charity event."
The statement also explained that Harry had petitioned twice to pay for his own police protection, but had been denied. It also read: "Others who have left public office and have an inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them."
It is expected that the case will conclude on Thursday 7th December.
