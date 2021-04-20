Lip readers have revealed what Prince Harry and Prince William said to each other during their walk on Saturday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend saw Prince Philip‘s private funeral, with just 30 attendees invited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Guests included valued staff, close friends and royal family members, with Prince Harry flying over to the UK to attend the service.

This was the first time that Prince Harry and Prince William have seen each other since their reported fallout and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all Oprah interview where Harry explained that they ‘were on different paths’.

The two brothers, who have reportedly had ‘unproductive conversations’ since the interview reunited at the funeral to walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, with their cousin Peter Phillips walking between them.

Following the service however, the two brothers shared a heartfelt moment as they made a point of walking together from St. George’s Chapel to Windsor Castle, reportedly to the Duke of Edinburgh’s private wake.

In video footage, Prince Harry can be seen talking to Prince William and Kate Middleton before the Duchess of Cambridge went off to speak to Zara Tindall, leaving the two brothers to walk together alone.

Lip readers via Page Six and The Daily Express unsurprisingly analysed the conversation and it looks drama-free.

According to the lip readers, William allegedly told his brother, ‘Yes, it was great, wasn’t it,’ to which Harry reportedly responded: ‘It was as he wanted it.’

Prince William added that it was an ‘absolutely beautiful service, ah, the music.’

Speaking to The Sun, a source explained: ‘It’s early days but you’d hope this is exactly the first step Philip would have wished for.’

The source continued: ‘It is not known what was said behind closed doors and when the cameras were turned off,’ but ‘Harry and William appeared cordial as the cameras rolled and that seemed to pave the way for Charles to join them when everyone had left.’

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.