The real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t on social media has been revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles in 2020 after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three (now four since baby Lilibet’s arrival) and mental health over their former roles.

It is their social media presence that has made the most headlines, as the Duke and Duchess stopped their online presence on all platforms.

It was thought that this might be due to their accounts being attached to the royal family, but it has emerged this week that Harry and Meghan are actually in protest against the misinformation out there.

This week, while speaking at a panel organised by Wired, entitled ‘The Internet Lie Machine’, Prince Harry opened up about the real reason why he and Meghan left social media.

‘The scale of misinformation now is terrifying’, he explained, going on to say that many families and relationships are ‘destroyed’ by it.

While expressing that the problem is not too big to solve, Prince Harry stated that he and Meghan will not be returning to social media until changes are made.

This is not the first time the Duke and Duchess have spoken out about not being on social media, with Meghan explaining in a former interview with Fortune: ‘I’ve made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways that’s helpful for me. Something, algorithmically, is creating this obsession.’

She continued: ‘There are very few things in this world where you call the person who is engaging with it a user.’

