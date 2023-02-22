Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) have spoken publicly about the difficulties they faced during their time as working members of the royal family. In their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), they detailed the intense media scrutiny they were subjected to, ultimately motivating their decision to leave the UK and start a new life in the US.

Following a new episode of South Park, many claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to take legal action (opens in new tab) against the creators.

Titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour, the episode sees a royal couple - the Princess of Canada, a 'sorority girl, actress, victim' and her Prince husband, who has penned a tell-all book about his family - on an international publicity trail to get people to leave them alone.

Although every episode starts with a disclaimer saying that all characters are fictional, their resemblance to Harry and Meghan did not go unnoticed, with Matt Stone and Trey Parker's animated sitcom known for poking fun at celebrities, politicians and high profile figures over the years.

Outlets had reported that the Sussexes were 'upset and overwhelmed' by the episode, claiming that it had 'annoyed' them. One Fox News source even alleged that the couple could take legal action, with royal commentator Neil Sean claiming: "According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached. Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong and what could be turned into something more sinister."

However, Harry and Meghan have since shut down the speculation that they will be taking any legal action against the show.

According to People (opens in new tab), a spokesperson for the Sussexes has said that any suggestion that they aren't happy about their portrayal is 'nonsense.'

They said: "It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports."

So that's that!