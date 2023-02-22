Are Harry and Meghan taking legal action following the controversial South Park episode?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have responded
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) have spoken publicly about the difficulties they faced during their time as working members of the royal family. In their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), they detailed the intense media scrutiny they were subjected to, ultimately motivating their decision to leave the UK and start a new life in the US.
Following a new episode of South Park, many claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning to take legal action (opens in new tab) against the creators.
Titled The Worldwide Privacy Tour, the episode sees a royal couple - the Princess of Canada, a 'sorority girl, actress, victim' and her Prince husband, who has penned a tell-all book about his family - on an international publicity trail to get people to leave them alone.
Although every episode starts with a disclaimer saying that all characters are fictional, their resemblance to Harry and Meghan did not go unnoticed, with Matt Stone and Trey Parker's animated sitcom known for poking fun at celebrities, politicians and high profile figures over the years.
Outlets had reported that the Sussexes were 'upset and overwhelmed' by the episode, claiming that it had 'annoyed' them. One Fox News source even alleged that the couple could take legal action, with royal commentator Neil Sean claiming: "According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached. Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong and what could be turned into something more sinister."
However, Harry and Meghan have since shut down the speculation that they will be taking any legal action against the show.
According to People (opens in new tab), a spokesperson for the Sussexes has said that any suggestion that they aren't happy about their portrayal is 'nonsense.'
They said: "It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports."
So that's that!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Meet the three designers who were front and centre this Ukrainian Fashion Week
"We will never destroy, but we will always create."
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
This is the one make-up trend that really stood out backstage at London Fashion Week
And it's actually really wearable
By Dionne Brighton
-
Penn Badgley made one specific request for You season four
"This was actually a decision I had made before I took the show."
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Princess Diana's letters written during Prince Charles separation just sold for a huge sum
"Some letters do touch on the enormous stress she was experiencing during periods of very public heartbreak."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate had some exciting half term plans last week
Sounds like they had a royal ball
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could get "less attention" with future projects
They want to focus on important issues
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate bonded with a "fellow Capricorn" during her latest royal engagement
Who knew the Princess was into astrology??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan could attend Charles' coronation on 'one condition'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may return to the UK for the historic event
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William and Kate's surprisingly flirty Baftas moment is going viral
Prince and Princess of PDA
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The Queen will receive a special tribute at the Baftas this year
Dame Helen Mirren is set to honour the late monarch
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William had a pretty cutting critique for a fan who made him cupcakes
We're shocked!
By Iris Goldsztajn