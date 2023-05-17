The sweet reason Meghan travelled to New York with Harry and her mum Doria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) been enjoying spending time together following the Duke of Sussex's return to the US after King Charles' coronation (opens in new tab).

Harry was reportedly looking 'relieved' and relaxed with his wife during a date night in Montecito, California - the couple's current hometown.

The couple also surprised fans when they stepped out in New York this week, alongside Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland.

The trio attended the Ms Foundation for Women's Gala on Tuesday, which was hosted by Woke AF Daily podcast host, Danielle Moodie.

Meghan attended the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress and Power gala as one of this year's Woman of Vision Award honourees for her philanthropic endeavours and female empowerment campaigns worldwide.

During her acceptance speech, the Duchess paid tribute to feminists, activists and co-founder Gloria Steinem, who presented Meghan with her award.

She thanked Steinem 'for the inspiration that you are, for your mentorship, your sage advice, your extraordinarily cheeky sense of humour and for your incredible friendship.'

Meghan said: "As a young girl, I would come home, I'd settle in after a day of school, pull up my TV tray with dinner and I would turn on my evening ritual: Jeopardy! And I'd glance at the coffee table, where I'd see an array of things: it could be the cat's collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in — and some magazines. The magazines said Ms. on them.

"I remember them vividly because the pictures were different. There was diversity that I hadn't seen as often, both of colour and of age and the names were different.

"There were congresswomen, there were astronauts and the topics were different — from mothering to being a working mom to heavier topics such as domestic violence, the poverty line, unearthing its roots, where it comes from and matters of equity.

"I was too young at the time to know what most of it meant, [but] the significance of these magazines was important."

Meghan also revealed her awareness for the title was all thanks to her 66-year-old mother, who 'had a subscription and having these pages in our home, it signalled to me that there was just so much more than the dolled-up covers and the images that you would see on the grocery store covers.'

She continued: "It signalled to me that substance mattered.

"When I reflect on the time in my life, when I was young, the imprints that were etched in my mind, I can now connect the dots in a much better way to understand how I became a young feminist and evolved into a grown activist."

Other honourees at the event included co-founder of Dr. Shalon's Maternal Action Project Wanda Irving, Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown, as well as abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna.

