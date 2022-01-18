Baby Lilibet could be spending her first birthday with the royal family

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the spotlight last summer to welcome their baby daughter.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read a statement from the now family of four.

‘On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,’ the Sussex couple announced in a personal statement on their Archewell website. ‘She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

‘Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.’

Since the announcement of Lili’s arrival, the royal family appears to have extended an olive branch to the Sussex couple, posting messages and reportedly sending gifts.

Lilibet was then officially added to the line of succession, with the royal family updating its website to include her.

Despite the gestures however, the royal family still has yet to meet baby Lilibet. But according to new reports, this might be about to change.

Baby Lilibet’s first birthday falls over The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend, and it is thought that the Sussex family will fly over to celebrate with the Mountbatten-Windsors. This would make it the perfect time for baby Lili to meet the rest of the family.

‘What I’m suspecting is there will be some kind of banquet, perhaps low-key, that they possibly could get invited to,’ explained royal expert Neil Simon.

Videos you may like:

‘You can only imagine what on earth they could possibly offer. I don’t mean that in a cruel way but you know it’s going to be very difficult for Her Majesty the Queen and of course, His Royal Highness Prince Charles and Princess Anne. That would take away a lot of focus away from the Queen. What we do know, however, is that their diaries are remaining free.’

Well, this is lovely.