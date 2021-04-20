Prince Harry might be extending his UK stay for a very sweet reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend saw Prince Philip‘s private funeral, with just 30 attendees invited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Guests included valued staff, close friends and royal family members, with Prince Harry flying over to the UK to attend the service.

This was the first time that Prince Harry and Prince William have seen each other since their reported fallout and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all Oprah interview where Harry explained that they ‘were on different paths’.

The two brothers, who have reportedly had ‘unproductive conversations’ since the interview reunited at the funeral to walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, with their cousin Peter Phillips walking between them.

Following the service however, the two brothers shared a heartfelt moment as they made a point of walking together from St. George’s Chapel to Windsor Castle, reportedly to the Duke of Edinburgh’s private wake.

It was thought that Prince Harry would be returning to Meghan Markle and Archie in California immediately after the funeral, but it has now emerged that the Duke of Sussex might extend his stay for a very sweet reason.

Wednesday, 21 April marks the Queen’s 95th birthday, a celebration that will be particularly difficult for the family in the wake of Prince Philip’s death.

It is thought therefore that Prince Harry might be extending his stay to pay her a very special visit.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.