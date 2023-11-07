Prince George had a strange link to his cousin Archie before he was born

Prince George had a weirdly prescient moment at the age of 5.

Here's what happened: before Prince Archie was born, George was out and about with his maternal grandmother Carole Middleton in Berkshire, when a woman walking her dog spotted the duo.

The woman began chatting to little George, and asked him his name, to which he — amazingly — responded "Archie."

"I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn’t, but George started stroking my dog. Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it," the woman told The Sun back in 2019 (via the Mirror).

"To my astonishment he said 'I’m called Archie' with a big smile on his face. I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely."

Months later, George's cousin Archie was born! We wonder if this was all a coincidence, or if Uncle Harry and Auntie Meghan had confided in the little boy that they liked the name, and whether he decided that he might quite like it for himself as well.

Another theory is that royals often use code names for privacy reasons, such as the hilarious moment Princess Kate once referred to herself as "Mrs. Cambridge" in a shop in Wales.

Perhaps George wanted in on the action, and knew that being a royal means you have to be a touch more discreet than other people at times — including not revealing personal details to strangers (which, to be fair, is good practice for any child).

Or perhaps we're reading too much into it, and George was simply playing around like any child might do. Either way, we absolutely love this sweet anecdote.