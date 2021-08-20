Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In the latest Royal news, Prince Andrew – who is currently at the centre of a sex abuse scandal – has been offered £75 million to do a lie detector test.

The polygraph, which would be streamed live for the world to see, has been proposed by Canadian writer and documentary maker Ian Halperin.

He says that the test could be funded by the general public – you’d have to pay to watch – but that it’d ‘give [Andrew] a chance in front of the whole world to clear his name once and for all’.

Many have called into question whether the machine would even work on the Prince, as they work by monitoring your sweat levels as you are interrogated.

This is just one of the physical responses that are monitored, however. Heart rate and blood pressure are also monitored throughout the interview process.

Back in 2019, the Prince claimed in his Newsnight interview that he is physically ‘unable to sweat’. This was to defend a claim that he was spotted dancing in a nightclub with the woman who’s accused him of sexual assault.

Virginia Guiffre says the Duke of York sexually assaulted her three times under the age of 18 when she was one of the victims of Jeffery Epstein’s sex trafficking network.

So far, Andrew has denied all claims against him.

Halperin believes the test would allow Andrew to ‘vindicate himself in 45 minutes’ and earn some money ‘for just turning up and taking the test’.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he said: “It will be a pay per view event, hopefully the biggest pay per view in history, where Andrew gets $100million for just turning up and taking the test.”

“If he is as innocent as he says he is, he passes and it clears his name.”

The author has offered Andrew money in the past to take the test, but has since proposed the notion of a bigger sum, able to happen because of the pay-per-view element.

In court documents, Giuffre claims that Andrew’s ‘wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her’.

What do you reckon – will the viewing persuade the Prince to take the test once and for all?