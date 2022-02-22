Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After months of treatment in both South Africa and Monaco.

Prince Albert of Monaco has given a rare update into the health of his wife, Princess Charlene.

The Princess has been recovering in Monaco, after being stuck South Africa for six months last year as a result of an ear-nose-throat – otherwise known as ENT – infection.

Returning to her country in November, she has been recovering in an undisclosed treatment facility closer to home.

Now, her husband, the 63-year-old Prince Albert of Monaco, has shared an insight into her recovery.

Speaking to Monaco-Matin last week, he said: “Princess Charlene is doing much better and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon.”

In December, her husband shared publicly that she was “recuperating in a satisfactory and reassuring manner”.

However, the Princess has had to miss a number of Royal occasions recently due to her ill health, including St Devote Day last month.

An official statement from Monegasque Palace in late January read: “The convalescence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene is currently continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way.”

However, sources say that the Princess is receiving ongoing treatment due to extreme fatigue. Plus, the couple are also facing ongoing allegations that they may have split up.

Sources maintain that despite this, she is “extremely happy to be back home with her family.”

The prince also told People: “She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

The Princess celebrated her 44th birthday in January and is thought to have seen her twins, who are both seven, over the Christmas holidays. It’s thought that Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella visited the facility to see her.

She is increasingly becoming active on her Instagram account, sharing pictures of a family Christmas card and a video wishing her a happy birthday from her foundation.

The Princess, who is also a former Olympic swimmer, is still expected to be at the centre for “several weeks”, shared a source with People, as she overcomes her ongoing fatigue.

More as we have it. Wishing the Princess a speedy recovery and return to full health.