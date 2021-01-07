The royal family has released a new Instagram account to follow

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and from the Sussexes to the Cambridges, they never fail to make viral news.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen the royal family elevate their role on social media, sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices, reading books via video and joining the world in applauding from their doorsteps as part of the Clap for Carers campaign.

The royal family’s presence on social media has never been needed more and they have risen to the challenge, with even the Queen upping her social media game and giving tours of her multiple homes via Instagram.

This week, the royals answered our prayers and released a new social media account for us to follow – @duchessofcornwallreadingroom, an Instagram account dedicated to the Duchess of Cornwall’s book recommendations.

‘Welcome to HRH The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room!’, reads the caption of the account’s first upload. ‘We’re excited for you to join us when the first season launches later in January 2021.’

The account, which was launched on New Year’s Eve, is already proving popular, boasting 27.3k Instagram followers, and they are sure to grow following the popularity of the account’s first book.

The first book recommendation of the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room is The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy, something Camilla describes as: ‘Warm, funny, profoundly moving and beautifully illustrated, this charming book leaves you feeling better about the world.’

We’ll certainly be following this one!