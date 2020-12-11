The royal family confused everyone with their now-deleted cryptic Tweet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people spending most of the year isolated to their homes.

One of the main ways of contacting each other has been social media. And from celebrities holding virtual exercise classes from their sitting rooms to live streaming concerts from their kitchens, it’s safe to say that we’re all getting to know each other and sneak a peek inside each other’s homes.

Not exempt from this is the royal family, with members from the Cambridges to the Wessexes posting videos and pictures from within their abodes.

The Queen has made the most news, probably seeing as she is usually one of the least active on social media.

This past few months however, the monarch has given non-stop glimpses inside the grounds of her multiple homes, upping her social media game.

This week, it was a royal tweet that caught the world’s attention, as a cryptic message was posted for just six minutes before it was deleted.

The message in question? ‘Thanks’, posted for six minutes before the royal family removed it.

It certainly seemed popular however, receiving 1,260 likes and 591 retweets before it was taken down.

Twitter blunders – it happens to us all apparently!

Royals – they’re just like us.