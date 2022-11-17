Meghan and Harry's documentary is set to be released in December

We all knew it was coming, but not this soon - now we may be a mere few weeks away from viewing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.

News of the docu-series was released by the entertainment news website Page Six (opens in new tab) in May - said to be part of the couple's multi-year Netflix deal, rumoured to be worth as much as $240 million (opens in new tab).

However, sources have now said that even though the couple have tried to push back the release date until next year, the docu-series could be arriving on our Netflix feed by early December.

So, does this mean we'll finally get a look at how the royal couple live?

When the news was first reported, they said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been spotted with a film crew in New York, while the footage will possibly also include behind-the-scenes shots at their Californian home.

A post shared by Variety (@variety) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Although the Netflix deal was said to have angered the royals, it will be the first time we see the couple in a real setting and not as part of the royal family and it could follow the pair to awards ceremonies, charity events and private meeting with friends.

There is also said to be a ban on the couple filming in any of the palaces or royal residences as part of the “Sandringham agreement” made when Harry and Meghan formally left their royal roles in 2020.

Giving some insight about the docu-series to Variety Magazine (opens in new tab) Meghan said: "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.

"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

We can't wait to see it appear on Netflix - will you be watching?