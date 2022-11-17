Meghan and Harry's documentary is set to be released in December
Sources have said that it will air within the next few weeks
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
We all knew it was coming, but not this soon - now we may be a mere few weeks away from viewing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.
News of the docu-series was released by the entertainment news website Page Six (opens in new tab) in May - said to be part of the couple's multi-year Netflix deal, rumoured to be worth as much as $240 million (opens in new tab).
However, sources have now said that even though the couple have tried to push back the release date until next year, the docu-series could be arriving on our Netflix feed by early December.
So, does this mean we'll finally get a look at how the royal couple live?
When the news was first reported, they said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been spotted with a film crew in New York, while the footage will possibly also include behind-the-scenes shots at their Californian home.
A post shared by Variety (@variety) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Although the Netflix deal was said to have angered the royals, it will be the first time we see the couple in a real setting and not as part of the royal family and it could follow the pair to awards ceremonies, charity events and private meeting with friends.
There is also said to be a ban on the couple filming in any of the palaces or royal residences as part of the “Sandringham agreement” made when Harry and Meghan formally left their royal roles in 2020.
Giving some insight about the docu-series to Variety Magazine (opens in new tab) Meghan said: "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.
"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."
We can't wait to see it appear on Netflix - will you be watching?
-
Best beauty advent calendars 2022: the best to buy now based on your budget
Beauty advent calendars at their best
By Katie Thomas
-
Paris Hilton opened up about her pregnancy plans
"Nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Neighbours will return in 2023 and fans are shocked
The soap was cancelled in the summer after 37 years of airing
By Sarah Finley
-
Meghan Markle on the advice she was given after her wedding to Prince Harry
"Don’t give up, because it means so much to women and girls."
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry 'firmly excluded' from royal family, claims expert
"Until he decides to come back to Britain and ask for forgiveness."
By Dionne Brighton
-
Prince William is "still holding a grudge" against the Sussexes, expert claims
"This book is hanging over everyone's head."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry writes about his grief in an emotional letter to charity
The royal's sweet letter had a poignant meaning behind it
By Sarah Finley
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hectic morning routine is so relatable
The couple have their hands full!
By Dionne Brighton
-
Meghan Markle says 'difficult' is 'a code word for the B-word' on new podcast episode
'Its usage certainly has undertones.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's book will "minimise the fallout" with Royal Family, source says
Harry is prioritising staying "true to his principles."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's former colleague responds to her Deal or No Deal comments
She was deemed 'briefcase girl' on the show
By Maisie Bovingdon