Meghan Markle’s favourite booze is the reason she started her blog

We always love hearing about the royals’ life behind-the-scenes, such as The Queen’s strange eating habits, the food she’s banned from her kitchens and the one thing she eats everyday.

We even know what Princess Diana’s favourite food was, and what Kate Middleton’s tipple of choice is.

On that subject, it turns out every member has their preferred drink. Diana was said to love a Bellini cocktail (champagne mixed with peach purée), whilst The Queen is said to be partial to the Dubonnet, a mix of red wine, herbs and spices.

Now it’s been revealed that Meghan Markle’s booze of choice is the reason behind her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, or at least it inspired its name.

The Duchess of Sussex’s love for Tignanello, or Tig for short, is what started it all. If you haven’t heard of it before, it’s an Italian wine that was first produced in the 70s. It’s a heady mix of 80% Sangiovese, 15% Cabernet Sauvignon and 5% Cabernet Franc grapes.

She spoke about her love of the red wine in the past, saying, ‘Tignanello is a full-bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago. In wine circles, it is nicknamed “Tig.” It was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.’

