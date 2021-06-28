Wait, did Meghan Markle just drop her royal title?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle is one of the most talked-about women in the world, somehow making even more headlines since she and Prince Harry relocated across the pond for a more private life.

From their tell-all Oprah interview to their apparent feud with the royal family, it has been all about Harry and Meghan, especially these past few months.

The Duke and Duchess announced the news this month that they had become a family of four, welcoming a baby daughter, Lilibet Diana.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read an official statement, before the millennial couple also released a more personal message:

‘She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,’ they announced. ‘Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.’

It was baby Lilibet’s birth certificate that got the world talking the most however, as Meghan Markle appeared to drop her royal title in the document.

Yes, in the birth certificate released on Friday by TMZ, Meghan Markle can be seen to have dropped her HRH status, while Prince Harry is still referred to in the document as ‘His Royal Highness’.

What does it all mean?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented.