Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last night the Queen attended the final night of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which was in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

The show, called A Gallop Through History, featured performances from over 500 horses and 1,000 performers. Including Helen Mirren, who played the role of Queen Elizabeth I.

Tom Cruise was also in attendance and introduced a performance by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The show also featured a performance by the Queen’s granddaughter, Lady Louise. The daughter of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex drove Prince Philips’s carriage around the arena as part of the finale. The Queen was obviously overcome with emotion and was seen with tears in her eyes.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The 18-year-old is said to have taken up the hobby from her grandfather. The Duke of Edinburgh started the sport when he stopped playing polo. He said in the past, ‘I was looking round to see what next, I didn’t know what there was available. And I suddenly thought, well, we’ve got horses and carriages so why don’t I have a go.

‘So I borrowed four horses from the stables in London, took them to Norfolk and practised and thought – why not?’

The Queen, who recently missed the reading of the Queen’s Speech to open the new session of Parliament, arrived at the show with the help of a walking stick. Known to struggle with mobility issues, she was once again spotted using one of her late husband’s sticks. Seen earlier this year with one of his favourite walking sticks, it’s been said that last night she was using his stalking stick.