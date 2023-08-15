King Charles once wore a fake nose and moustache so he wouldn't be recognised

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles may seem like quite a serious man these days, but we have hard proof that he has also been a certified jokester in his time.

Various members of the Royal Family are known to enjoy a skiing holiday in prestigious Klosters, Switzerland, and they have struck a deal with the press that means they're left alone throughout the majority of the trip in exchange for an official photo call.

On one such occasion — in 1980 — then-Prince Charles thought he would have a little fun with it all, turning up to the photo shoot wearing a red hat and large ski goggles on his head, plus a fake nose, joke glasses, and a fluffy moustache. He looked absolutely ridiculous, which was precisely the point.

But Charles isn't the only royal known to have had some snow-based fun involving an official photo shoot.

While Prince William and Princess Kate were enjoying a skiing holiday with George and Charlotte in the French Alps in 2016, they were joined by photographer John Stillwell, who was meant to take photos of the family skiing.

Unfortunately, it was very misty on the day of the shoot, so they had to take the pictures close to the hotel where they were staying instead.

When William asked what John wanted him to do, the photographer replied: "I'll have you walk just 30 yards away, then walk back towards me and I'll take some pictures. I'll do some full-length, some half-length, some headshots."

John continued: "He said, 'Well, OK.' I don't think he was totally convinced, but it's the best I could do.

"He walked away and as Kate started to, I just tapped her on her shoulder and I said, 'Hey, when you get down there, make a snowball, have a snowball fight, but push it into his face.'

"She went, 'Pardon?' I said, 'Just whack him in the face with a snowball.' I didn't think she'd do it, but she did! He saw the funny side of it."

And that's how we ended up with the very sweet picture below.