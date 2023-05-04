King Charles' private secretary recalls the beautiful letter the King wrote to dying mum
Scott Furssedonn has wonderful memories of the King
Back when he was Prince of Wales, King Charles shared a deputy private secretary with then-Duchess Camilla, named Scott Furssedonn.
Now, ahead of Charles III's historic coronation this coming Saturday, Scott has appeared on Good Morning Britain with Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, where he shared some of the many fond memories he has of working with the new monarch.
For example, Kate asked Scott about moments that were "the mark of the man" as far as he was concerned.
The former private secretary told the host: "Oh, goodness me I could point to lots of things but [there's] one thing that's very personal to me which made a tremendous difference" (via the Mirror).
"Shortly after I started working, my mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer and we lost her very quickly," he explained.
"The then-Prince, he barely knew me, certainly never met my mother, but he sent her the most extraordinary handwritten letter telling her how sorry he was that she was ill and saying he hoped that she took comfort in a pride in me and and the rest of my family.
"And that's the sort of thing he did time and time again, because he knew that he occupied this extraordinary position that he could use to make a real difference in people's lives."
Scott went on to say that his first impressions of the now-King were that he had "this wonderful sense of humour" as well as a generous helping of "warmth."
Scott's feelings about Charles make him sound quite a bit like his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.
For example, royal biographer Robert Hardman told People in March 2022: "those who know her well talk about her sense of humour and how she's a very upbeat and positive person."
However, Robert cited one key difference between Elizabeth and her eldest son: "Whereas many of her family, including Prince Charles, are romantics at heart, the Queen is a realist," he said at the time.
Still, it sounds like Charles as monarch will be able to bring the sense of continuity to the UK that Elizabeth was famous for before him.
