King Charles is planning to sell the Queen's horses

King Charles III was fortunate enough to inherit 14 horses from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after she tragically passed away on 8th September.

However, almost two months since Her Majesty’s passing, the new British monarch is reportedly planning to sell a selection of the royal’s racehorses, The Independent reports.

The horses - which are mares - will be sold through Tattersalls auction house in Newmarket.

One of the racehorses includes Just Fine, which was trained by Sir Michael Stoute who saw over 100 royal horses win during the years under his training.

While the news may come as a shock to some, it is reportedly “nothing out of the ordinary” for the trainers, and the royal family.

A spokesperson from Tattersalls, Jimmy George, said: “It’s nothing out of the ordinary. Every year they would sell horses.

“The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell them. You can’t keep them all.

“​​Every year owners sell stock. His Majesty is just doing what owners do.”

While the Queen’s 73-year-old son took on the Queen’s racehorses, her beloved corgis are in the safe hands of the Duke and Duchess of York, also known as Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson.

Sarah, 63, already appears to be bonding with her furry friends as she has been posting about her new pets on Instagram over the last few weeks.

Earlier this month Sarah - who is the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - uploaded an image of the corgis at her home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor to celebrate her recent birthday.

One post of Fergie on the grass with her two dogs was shared and was captioned: “The presents that keep giving.”