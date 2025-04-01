The major change Kate and William are planning for their home
Sounds exciting
Prince William and Princess Kate are looking at making a major change to their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, apparently.
The house has an "abandoned" outhouse that used to be "inhabitable," according to the Mirror (via Hello!), and the Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly set to renovate the building so that they can use it as an annexe.
However, the Waleses were apparently previously not sure what exactly they wanted to do with the building, so they took their time discussing it — as well as prioritising more pressing issues.
It's not surprising that Kate and William would want to maximise the space they have access to, since as far as royal homes go, Adelaide is actually quite small: it's only got four bedrooms. This means that, as things are, they have to choose between some of the children sharing their bedrooms and having space for guests to stay (it's not known how exactly they utilise the space).
Obviously, many families have similar decisions to make as to how to use their space, but since Kate and William potentially have the option to expand the liveable area of their home, it makes sense that they would want to take advantage of it.
The family of five have lived in the property on Windsor Great Park since 2022, moving in just weeks before the late Queen's sad passing.
They apparently were craving more time in the countryside, and Windsor emerged as a fantastic solution.
While they also own a home in Norfolk, this was likely too far away from London to be considered a suitable option — since, as senior royals, they're often required to be in the capital for official events.
They were also able to enrol their children at the nearby Lambrook School, meaning one of the parents could easily do the school run most days.
Besides, Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also live in Berkshire, under an hour's drive away from Kate and William — adding to the appeal of Windsor.
