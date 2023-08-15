Kate Middleton quietly attended a '24-hour rave festival' last weekend

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There are many things that weren't on our 2023 bingo cards - Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's break-up, Kim Cattrall making a cameo in And Just Like That, and a national interest in a new career caused by Emily in Paris, to name a few.

And now there's another very unlikely story to add to the list. Apparently, Kate Middleton secretly attended a 24-hour festival at the weekend and nobody knew about it.

While the royals are usually only seen publicly in an official capacity - attending events and engagements on behalf of the crown - they do, of course, let their hair down privately, too.

However, royal fans have been shocked to learn that the Princess of Wales reportedly headed to her first festival alongside friends.

The Houghton Festival took place in Norfolk and is touted as the UK's only 24-hour event playing electronic music, with the official information boasting 'non-stop music from Friday to Sunday'.

According to reports, Kate attended with friends who she had been dining with - despite initially being 'nervous' about it.

A source told Mail Online: "After dinner, one of the guests suggested Catherine go to the festival. Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn't there."

The 'utopic festival' was started by DJ Craig Richards in 2017 and also includes art and sculptures for the 10,000 festival goers to enjoy over the course of the weekend. Over 200 artists performed across 13 stages set on the Houghton Estate.

According to the reports, Kate was having dinner with her friends, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, who are in fact the residents of Houghton Hall.

The Palace declined to comment when approached by MailOnline.

Cue festival goers frantically scanning their photos for a royal cameo...