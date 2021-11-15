Why experts claim Kate Middleton became a high ranking royal this weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making news following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge has been credited by many for getting the royal family through the past few turbulent years, rising to Queen-in-waiting.

‘Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations,’ a source told Us Weekly.

Another added: ‘Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength.’

This weekend, it seemed her hard work and natural leadership skills were formally recognised at the royal Remembrance Day service.

The Queen was sadly forced to miss the annual ceremony due to ill health, and standing in her place at the centre of the Buckingham Palace Balcony was Kate Middleton.

The royal family honours the day by joining political leaders, World War veterans and members of the Armed Forces for a service and a wreath laying at the foot of the Cenotaph memorial.

Selected high ranking royal family members are known to stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch proceedings, where this year Kate was joined on either side by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Royal experts have been quick to point out that this is a big moment for the Duchess of Cambridge, with the honour seemingly promoting her to a high-ranking royal family member.

Body language and behaviour expert Judi James opened up about Kate’s appearance to Express.co.uk.

‘With the Queen sadly missing from the royal balcony this year there was a very intriguing and possibly significant re-shuffle of the royal wives, with Kate emerging looking very much like the highest-ranking woman in the group,’ Judi explained. ‘Not just by taking the central position between Camilla and Sophie but by her non-verbal signals as she stood in that spot.’

She continued: ‘Even if there’s no actual protocol the non-verbal message is rather emphatic and by standing to one side like this it gives the impression that Kate is very much the Queen’s stand-in at this event.’

Buckingham Palace has not commented.