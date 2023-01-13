Kate and William watched Suits 'religiously' before meeting Meghan, claims Harry
"Now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph."
If you were already a fan of the TV show Suits before Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) was on Prince Harry's radar, then you weren't alone - as the US series had some very famous fans.
Prince Harry revealed in his memoir, Spare, that Prince William and Kate Middleton were massive fans of the hit show, way before Harry started dating Meghan, and were shocked when he revealed who his new girlfriend was.
Meghan played Rachel Zane in the legal drama until 2017 when she met Harry and later moved to the UK to live with him.
But, according to Harry, the Prince and Princess of Wales were 'religious' viewers of the show and their 'mouths fell open' when Harry told them he was dating.
In the book, Harry recalls the moment he told Prince William and Kate who he is dating.
"Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said: 'F–k off?'," Harry writes.
“I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular - nay, religious - viewers of ‘Suits’."
He went on to write: "'Great,' I thought, laughing. I've been worrying about the wrong thing.
"All this time I'd thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph."
The Duke of Sussex also mentions he Googled some of Meghan's scenes and jokes that he wanted 'burn the images from his brain'.
He wrote: "I'd witnessed her and a cast mate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn't need to see such things live."
Harry's book has only been on shelves for a couple of days but has already broken records - with Penguin Random House announcing that first-day sales topped 1.4 million in the US, UK and Canada.
Spare (opens in new tab) is available to buy now.
