Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Oh no...

The Duke of Cambridge hit a milestone birthday this week, as he entered his forties. And while Prince William spent the day surrounded by loved ones, there was one person who was noticeably absent, Prince Harry.

Yes, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee may have been able to bring Prince Harry back to the UK, but William turning 40 was reportedly not enough to send his brother birthday wishes.

This is something that is said to have saddened Kate Middleton.

Prince William’s birthday celebrations were unsurprisingly much quieter than the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with the Duke reportedly spending the day in his London home with his family.

The Royal family paid sweet tributes to the Prince on the day and we’re sure there were some meet ups and gift exchanges in private, but it seems Prince Harry did not get the memo.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

According to reports, a source close to Kate claimed that the Duchess has been feeling nostalgic about William’s last milestone birthday. For his 30th birthday, Prince William and Harry spent the day together in Wales. This year unsurprisingly proved very different.

According to the insider: “She thinks it’s incredibly sad that the brothers have so little to do with each other now. She’s heartbroken to see how things have turned out when they used to be so close.”

It is thought that even during the Jubilee celebrations at the start of the month, Harry and William spent little to no time together.

It was announced this week that the Queen was throwing Prince William and Kate Middleton a sweet joint 40th birthday party, with the public already speculating about who will make it onto the royal guest list.

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet bag an invite to the festivities? We certainly hope so.

Until then, happy birthday to the Duke of Cambridge!