Kate Middleton will no longer receive this honour on her birthday 

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, making viral news with everything from her fashion statements (hello Kate Middleton effect) to her public appearances.

And this past few years, we’ve only seen more of her, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s role elevated due to her popularity and professionalism.

It is her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that often make her headlines, with the Duchess never missing an opportunity to talk about her little ones or share her relatable parenting struggles.

It wasn’t her words however but her birthday that made headlines this week, as it was revealed that the Duchess will be missing out on one particular birthday tradition in the future.

The honour in question? The ringing of the Westminster Abbey bells.

The Abbey traditionally rings its bells on all royal birthdays, but following COVID-induced financial problems, it has now announced that the only royals who will receive a birthday bell ringing are The Queen and Prince Charles.

‘The Abbey bells can be heard ringing out before services and in celebration of church festivals,’ a Westminster Abbey spokesperson told HELLO!. ‘The bells have also traditionally been rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family.’

The statement continued: ‘Due to the financial challenges posed to the Abbey by the Covid-19 pandemic, and in consultation with Buckingham Palace, the bells will now ring only for the birthdays of HM The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales.’

Well, that’s that.