Jubilee Pageant: five standout moments you may have missed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A parade to remember...

It has been a weekend to remember, after four days of celebrations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen is the first monarch ever to reach 70 years on the throne, and the whole country celebrated in her honour. Over the weekend, millions watched the Platinum Party at the Palace, and even more joined in with street party celebrations.

On Sunday, the Jubilee Pageant became a once in a lifetime experience for millions of people. With celebrities from across the decades, performances from across the country and the world’s largest human-operated puppet, it was a show stopping finale to the celebratory weekend.

In case you missed it, here are some of the best moments and pictures from the Jubilee Pageant.

1. The Gold State coach

The Gold state coach is usually kept in the Royal Mews but came out for a special appearance for the Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, with an extra special video of the Queen.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The clever hologram made it appear as though The Queen was riding in the Gold State Coach, using images from her coronation 70 years ago showing her wave out of the window to members of the public.

It was the first time in 20 years that the 200-year-old Gold Coach had been used, with its last outing being the Queen’s Jubilee marking 50 years on the throne. And to mark the occasion, the Royal Family posted a behind the scenes video of the coach before it set off for the parade.

Weighing over four tonnes and needing eight horses to carry it, the coach only comes out on very special occasions, with the Platinum Jubilee thankfully being one of them.

Did you know? The three cherubs on the roof represent the genii, or guardian spirits, of England, Scotland and Ireland.

2. The young Royals steal the show with their facial expressions

All three of the Cambridge children made news for their sweet expressions. Prince George had his moment in the spotlight during the Platinum Party at the Palace, where he was spotted giving a thumbs up to the crowd. And according to onlookers, it was George who enjoyed The Queen’s surprise sketch with Paddington Bear the most.

Prince Louis was definitely the biggest talking point of the celebrations, with his hilarious facial expressions stealing the show. And while the miniature Prince didn’t join his family at the Platinum Party at the Palace, he brought all the fun and laughter to the Jubilee Pageant.

3. Famous faces paid homage to the Queen

Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and all the Dames are just some of the famous faces that joined in to honour the Queen. The Jubilee Pageant parade had iconic vehicles from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ’00s, and ending with a performance from the ‘2010s.

While Kate Moss wowed in her union jack blazer, Ed Sheeran treated The Queen (and the whole nation) to a special live performance.

4. Performances from across the country celebrated The Queen’s reign

The parade took the crowd and Royals through the decades of the Queen’s reign. Groups from across the country took part in the performance to honour the Queen – and with groups of handmade Corgis and the largest humanly operated puppet, everyone went all out.

Thousands of people from across the country created incredible ways to honour Her Majesty. The Royal Family re-tweeted some of the best bits from the parade too.

5. The Queen’s surprise appearance



Last but definitely not least. As the parade came to an end, Her Majesty made everyone’s day with a surprise appearance on the balcony with her three future Kings beside her.

The entire crowd joined the famous faces in singing ‘God Save the Queen’.

Prince Louis sung along to God Save the Queen perfectly, not missing a single lyric.

Prince Charles stood next to The Queen as she ended the weekend with a wave from the balcony, listening as the thousands of people in The Mall sang ‘God Save The Queen’.

It was a Jubilee Pageant to remember.

Happy Platinum Jubilee Queen.