George Brooksbank passed away on 18 November.

Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, is mourning the death of his father George Brooksbank, who has died at the age of 72.

A notice about his death was published this week in the Telegraph, reading: “Brooksbank, George. Died on 18th November. Loved all the good things in life but especially his wife, friends, boys, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Private family cremation, memorial details to be announced.”

In an extremely sad turn of events, George Brooksbank’s death came just three days before the christening of his grandson, August.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack held a christening ceremony for their baby son, who’s nine months old, on Sunday 21 November at the Royal Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Hello! reports that the christening was a shared occasion with Zara and Mike Tindall’s son Lucas, who was born in March this year. The Queen is reported to have been in attendance.

The specific cause of George Brooksbank’s death isn’t publicly known, but it’s thought that he never fully recovered from contracting coronavirus last year. In April 2020 it was reported that Mr Brooksbank had been taken into intensive care for COVID, where he remained in a “serious but stable” condition for some time.

After five weeks on a ventilator, George Brooksbank, a retired chartered accountant, made a recovery and was sent home. At the time, Princess Eugenie described him as “the miracle man”.

Sharing a video of herself talking to the camera back in June last year, Princess Eugenie wrote on Instagram: “I’d like to send an enormous thank you to all the teams who saved my father in law, George’s life during his stays at St Mary’s, Chelsea and Royal Brompton Hospital after he contracted the virus.⁣⁣⁣”

“To quote George, ‘There was always somebody at hand. I want to offer profound thanks to everyone who was involved. It was a real eye-opener for somebody who has not been in hospital before for any length of time. I certainly owe them my life.’⁣”

⁣

Princess Eugenie continued: “I can’t begin to express the thanks I have to you all for bringing him back to our family, my husband Jack, his brother Tom and his beloved wife Nicola. We are forever grateful.”

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on 9 February 2021, so Jack’s father was able to meet and spend some time with his young grandson before he passed away.

Our thoughts are with the whole family at this very sad time.