The Duchess of Cornwall will likely become Queen Consort when Charles is King, but there is one title she’s never used

As you may have already heard, the Queen has recently given her blessing for Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to become Queen Consort when her husband Charles becomes King.

The news came in a statement announced on the eve of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with Her Majesty expressing her “sincere wish” for Camilla to use the title.

Buckingham Palace had originally said that Camilla would use the unprecedented style of Princess Consort. In the statement, made on Charles and Camilla’s wedding day in 2005, the palace also confirmed that Camilla would go by HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.

Her choice of this title might have been a surprise to some. Married to Charles, the Prince of Wales, Camilla is entitled to be named the Princess of Wales. However, the last person to use the title was, of course, Charles’ late former wife Princess Diana.

It is said that Camilla decided against using the title out of respect to Diana, and to avoid any backlash from the public.

“I believe the decision to use Cornwall was done to appease the Dianamanics,” wrote royal historian Marlene Koenig on her blog, Royal Musings. “I think it is silly to not style Camilla as HRH The Princess of Wales.”

The person most likely to next claim the title is Kate Middleton, currently the Duchess of Cambridge. When Charles becomes King, he will have to decide who will get his current title, the Prince of Wales. Experts predict that he will most likely give it to William, who will also be heir to the throne, making Kate the rightful Princess of Wales.

A source told the Telegraph: “I’m sure it’ll be a bit of a bittersweet moment. This is [Diana’s] son and his wife, so in some ways, it will be coming full circle — but it will also be a poignant reminder of what we all lost.”