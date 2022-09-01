Prince Harry has revealed Archie’s sweet tribute to “Grandma Diana”

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana‘s death, with royal family members, A-listers and members of the public spending the day sharing anecdotes and memories about her life.

One particular anecdote involved the late royal’s grandson Archie, and how he pays tribute to Princess Diana.

The revelation in question was made during episode 5 of Prince Harry‘s AppleTV docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, where he revealed that Archie has a photograph of Princess Diana hanging on his nursery wall. And perhaps as a result of this, one of his first words was apparently “grandma”.

“I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from ‘mama,’ ‘papa,’ it was then ‘grandma’. Grandma Diana,” he recalled. “It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here.”

He later continued: “I wish she could’ve met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie.”

Prince Harry has also previously spoken about how he feels that his mother is watching over him, telling the Today Show: “It’s almost as though she’s done her bit with with my brother and now she’s very much back to helping me.

“Got him set up, now she’s helping me set up. That’s what it feels like, you know? He’s his kids. I’ve got my kids. You know, circumstances are obviously different. But I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now. She’s watching over us.”

Prince Harry is thought to have marked the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death privately yesterday.