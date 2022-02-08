I’m a fashion editor and this jewellery brand is at the top of my Valentine’s wish list

Adorn your loved ones this February 14th

In partnership with Mejuri

There’s a week to go till Valentine’s Day and if you’ve still not found the perfect gift for your loved one, don’t panic. We’ve got you covered with our Galentine’s gift guides, sexy gifts for couples and the best flower delivery services. So, whether you’re single, happily married, newly taken or not really ready to put a label on it yet there’s an option for all in our Edit.

We believe it’s the perfect holiday to celebrate your loved ones and one joyfully embraced by team Marie Claire as it provides a lovely opportunity to treat someone special or self-gift. Whilst February 14 is traditionally a day for lovebirds, the separation and loss of the past two years have meant that more than ever the women in our lives all quite frankly deserve a little something special.

So if you’re looking to find a way to make your loved one smile, look to Mejuri. Beloved for its inherently timeless yet playful pieces, the brand’s 14kt gold collections have a contemporary appeal with the likes of Emily Blunt, Lizzo and Billie Eilish all stepping out on the red carpet in the label’s designs.

Gold jewellery is so timeless, no matter the season – from a gold chain necklace to a pair of classic hoops with pieces to choose from under £75 and £100 with more investment styles from £250.

After over 20 months of tracksuits and dressing from the waist-up for office calls, we’re all in need of a little sparkle. Mejuri’s considered pieces are designed to enhance every outfit with a mixture of statement and minimal designs from bracelets to earrings, necklaces to rings. With such an elegant edit of Valentine’s Day favourites starting from just £50, choosing jewellery for a loved one whether your best friend, mum or sister has never been easier. Think stacking earrings, pearl adorned pieces and layered necklaces that’ll remind your loved one of you every time they go to put it on.