The sweet reason Prince Harry is motivated to get out of bed every morning

Prince Harry has a very busy schedule, and manages to juggle work commitments, philanthropic projects alongside parenthood.

Despite the busy lifestyle the Duke of Sussex has shared who keeps him motivated, and it's his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who he has with wife Meghan Markle.

Not only do Harry's children inspire him to get up and go, but also his love for helping people.

Speaking to the BetterUp CEO, Alexi Robichaux, during a conference in San Francisco earlier this week, Harry shared his motivations and inspiration.

The 38-year-old royal - who is the Chief Impact Officer at the coaching platform BetterUp - said: "For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day. Then you have kids.

"Kids ground you."

Harry has also praised his 41-year-old wife for "saving" him.

In a recent interview with Dr. Gabor Maté, who is an expert on toxic trauma, in a livestream conversation, which has been reported on The Times, he said: "People have said my wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that. My partner is an exceptional human being and I'm eternally grateful for the wisdom and the space she's been able to give to me. The two of us have had our own stuff with our families."

Harry has long championed speaking out about mental health, from the Heads Together charity he set up with brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton - who have since acquired the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales - as well as the BetterUp platform, which is said to be the most used phone app for access to therapy, and projects carried out by the Archewell Foundation.

In a previous BetterUp's Masters of Scale Summit back in 2022, Harry spoke out about therapy and the platform, he said: "I never, ever, ever thought I would be sitting on this stage saying, 'Therapy is good, and coaching will change your life' or 'both will change your life.' And the more people that we can get that to, the better."

Since the summit, Harry has been even more honest about seeking help, which he has personally experienced, and has even recommended his royal relatives to do.

Elsewhere in the interview with Dr. Gabor Maté, Harry acknowledged most families are "complicated" and "dysfunctional", but believes therapy is key to understanding one another better.

He said: "A lot of families are complicated and a lot of families are dysfunctional as well."

“[I had] a new language and the people that I was surrounded by, they didn’t speak that language.

“So I actually felt more pushed aside and then I said to my therapist: ‘Ok, I’ve got a problem — this is working for me so that I can now live a truly authentic life and be genuinely happy and be a better dad for my kids, but at the same time I’m feeling more and more distant from my loved ones and my family, this is a problem.’”

"If I didn’t know myself, how could members of my family know the real me?

"I think we’re all on the spectrum and we slide up and down, depending on where we’re at in our life."