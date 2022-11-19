Bridgerton's Phoebe Dyvenor is reportedly dating Andrew Garfield

Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield are reportedly dating, which dispels rumours surrounding Bridgerton cast romances that have previously circulated. (opens in new tab)

The Bridgerton (opens in new tab)actress - who portrays Daphne Bassett in the hit series - is said to have struck up a romance with the Spider-Man actor, despite only recently meeting one another.

The alleged couple met at this year's GQ Man of the Year Awards on Wednesday 16 November, and in the days following they have reportedly been inseparable.

The Sun Online (opens in new tab) has reported Andrew, 39, and 27-year-old Phoebe were spotted getting close at the after party following the star-studded event, which was held at the London Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel in London.

The duo reportedly left the event together, and are "acting like a proper couple" in such a short amount of time.

A source told the publication: "Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction.

"They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common."

Sparks were flying on the evening, but it didn't stop there, as the pair are said to have met up since the bash.

The insider continued: "But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”

Phoebe and Andrew's romance comes shortly after she split from Pete Davidson, who has since been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian and now Emily Ratajkowski.

Phoebe and Pete are said to have dated for five months but called time on their romance.

Andrew, meanwhile, split with model Alyssa Miller, 33, in April after eight months together.

They decided to go their separate ways because of their “busy schedules”, which took its toll on their relationship.

Speaking about love and relationships, Andrew has hinted he is a romantic, and believes in love at first sight.

Speaking previously the 39-year-old said: "I do believe in love at first sight but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story.”