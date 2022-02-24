It’s time to nominate the amazing women in your life for WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This year, Marie Claire is supporting WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards to champion up-and-coming female talent in the UK

Across all different sectors, women in the UK are driving their industries forward and helping to shape the future. If you think about the women in your life, it’s likely someone will spring to mind who is always giving back, has unwavering passion or who is on the road to leading her field one day.

WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star Awards want to celebrate these women and show the world the impact they are making. Since 2015, the awards have been working to showcase 1,000 outstanding women by 2025.

Highlighting women’s achievements not only promotes the amazing female talent that exists across the UK, but actively encourages organisations and business leaders to invest in and recognise women as leaders of tomorrow and individual contributors to their industries.

This year, WeAreTheCity will recognise another 100 women from more than 20 different industries, from technology to EA & PA to defence. These women will join its alumni of 750 previous winners — and nominations for 2022 are now open.

Videos you may like:

How do I nominate someone?

You can nominate someone online via the WeAreTheCity website, where you’ll be asked a little about yourself and why you think your nominee deserves to win.

Note that while their current position must be below director level, there is no age limit for nominees. This is because WeAreTheCity recognise that careers for women may follow different timescales. The organisation says it has “a responsibility to ensure that female talent, regardless of age and background, receives the necessary support and skills to transition into key decision-making roles.”

The website says individual winners will do one or more of the following:

Demonstrate a high level of competence within their role

Demonstrate a clear passion, this may be through extra curricular activities

Pay it forward and help others (e.g. schools, networks, internal/external activities)

Take charge of their own career, e.g. personal development

The call for entries closes on International Women’s Day on 8 March, so snap to it!

Alongside the individual industry awards, there are four other main categories:

Champions

The Champion award goes to five senior people of any gender who are actively supporting the female pipeline. This must be outside of their day job, but can be either within their organisation or outside of it.

Men for Gender Balance

This category is for men who are championing women and gender balance either inside or outside their organisation. For this award, nominees must be at least Director level (or equivalent) or above.

Company of the Year

Some companies are going above and beyond to promote gender equality and this award looks to celebrate them. Winners must clearly demonstrate that they are actively supporting their female talent pipeline through their initiatives, training, development programmes and internal employee relations and diversity network groups.

Global Award for Achievement

Finally, WeAreTheCity also wants to recognise talent outside of the UK with its Global Award for Achievement. The winner must be female, below director level and can work in any industry.

As we said, applications close on 8 March 2022. A panel of judges will then shortlist 10 women from each industry and winners will be decided through a public vote.

What are you waiting for? Get nominating, get voting and stay tuned for the final winners announcement on 24 May. By paying it forward, we can create a better future for all women, so let’s keep raising each other up higher.