A video of Kate and William strolling hand in hand is going viral on Tik Tok

It's a rare PDA moment for the royal couple.

A video of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from earlier this year, showing them holding hands and strolling in the Bahamas has gone viral on Tik Tok.

The sweet moment was captured by Jimmy Rex from the US as Kate and William walked through their hotel on the Caribbean island, during their royal tour in March.

The 20-second clip begins with a caption over the footage that reads: “This couple staying at my hotel in the Bahamas over the weekend had 35 security guards!”

As a relaxed-looking Kate and William walk through the lobby clasping hands, Rex calls out: “How are you doing? You look beautiful.” The Duchess responds by saying “have a good holiday”, to which Rex replies wishing the royal couple a good holiday too. Kate calls back “thanks” as she and her husband leave the hotel.

In the video, the Duchess can be seen wearing the 80s inspired yellow Alessandra Rich dress, paired with white Gianvito Rossi heels, in which she boarded her flight home to the UK in.

Tik Tok users have left a flurry of comments under the video on Rex’s account. One user comments “our future king and queen”, while another said “aww, they look so relaxed.” Many point out the funny side of Rex referring to the famous royals as “this couple staying at my hotel”, while others remark on how beautiful they think Kate looks.

Prince William and Kate Middleton embarked on their Caribbean royal tour on the 19th March. During the week long tour, the royal couple visited Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, taking in a variety of engagements and meetings with the public and dignitaries.

One notable moment on the trip came when the Duke and Duchess delighted royal fans by dancing at a traditional Garifuna festival, as they toured the small community of Hopkins in Belize. In one clip that has been widely shared, Kate can be seen playfully dancing towards her husband.

Although Kate and William keep their PDA moments minimal, there are those rare moments that the public gets a glimpse into their sweet relationship.