It's one of her closest aides and 'best friend'.

It looks like the Queen has a new resident at Windsor Castle. According to The Sun, Angela Kelly, the Queen’s dresser, confidante and ‘best friend’ is staying in a suite next to her majesty’s private quarters.

A source told the paper that Kelly “lives there now. She has moved in.” But, it’s not the first time that Kelly has stayed at the castle – during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, she was believed to be an essential part of Her Majesty’s bubble.

As well as helping her with her day-to-day care, it was even said that Kelly had given the Queen a haircut at a time when we had to rely on our nearest and dearest to take up the hairdressing scissors.

Not only a confidante to Her Majesty, Kelly, 69, is a dressmaker and has served as personal assistant and senior dresser to the 96-year-old monarch since 2002.

She’s also written a book about her time with the Queen (authorised by Her Majesty), titled The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe. An updated version, detailing how the Queen coped with lockdown and her husband, Prince Philip’s death, was published last week to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

It’s been well reported that the Queen has been suffering from mobility issues, leading her to pull out of engagements such as the State Opening of Parliament. It’s thought that Kelly will be able to provide assistance with this.

The monarch seemed in good spirits at the recent opening of the Elizabeth Line as she made an unexpected appearance, dressed in a sunny yellow dress coat with matching hat and carrying a walking stick. It’s the first engagement that Queen Elizabeth II had been outside of the Windsor area since Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey in March.

It is a busy time for Her Majesty with her Platinum Jubilee celebrations already in flow, with the main events planned for the first weekend in June, from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th. The Platinum Jubilee marks 70 years of a monarch’s reign and, interestingly, our Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II, is the first British monarch to reach this incredible milestone.